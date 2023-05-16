WORLD

Iraq invites int’l companies to develop 13 oil, gas fields

NewsWire
0
0

Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani invited international energy companies to develop the country’s 13 oil and gas fields and exploration blocks.

The announced 13 sites are located in the provinces of Basra, Maysan, Wasit, Baghdad, Salahudin, and Nineveh, Abdul Ghani said in a statement.

Oil Ministry spokesman Asim Jihad said international companies interested in the projects could submit their requests no later than June 15, 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iraq opened its oil and gas sector for foreign investment in 2009.

Last week, Abdul Ghani said the country’s oil reserves increased by 10 billion barrels and its natural gas reserves by eight trillion cubic feet.

The new figures would raise the proven reserves of Iraq’s crude oil to about 155 billion barrels and natural gas to about 140 trillion cubic feet.

The new figures have not yet been officially adopted by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), of which Iraq is a member.

Iraq’s economy heavily relies on crude oil exports, which account for more than 90 per cent of the country’s revenues.

20230516-140204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK issues first-ever red warning for extreme heat

    Australian Open: Jelena Ostapenko shocks Coco Gauff to reach quarterS

    OPEC, allies to consider biggest cut in oil production since pandemic

    Form goes up, down for everyone; quality of player doesn’t go...