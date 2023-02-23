Visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held meetings with Iraqi leaders in Baghdad on border situation, bilateral cooperation and regional security.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said at a joint press conference with Amir-Abdollahian that the two sides discussed issues of common interest, including border situation, adding the Iraqi government has taken measures to protect its border with Iran from being used to launch attack against neighbouring countries, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Iraq’s Constitution prohibits the use of Iraq’s lands to attack neighbouring countries,” he told reporters.

For his part, Amir-Abdollahian told reporters that Iran supports strengthening Iraq’s security and sovereignty in confronting terrorism.

The top Iranian diplomat also thanked the Iraqi counterpart for “his endeavours to bridge the views of all parties” in an effort to facilitate Iran’s normalization talks with Saudi Arabia and Egypt respectively.

Amir-Abdollahian also met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid later in the day, where Rashid said the two countries could contribute to enhancing security and stability in the region, according to the Iraqi presidency’s statement.

During a separate meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, the two sides emphasised the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation in security, economic and cultural fields, according to an official statement.

