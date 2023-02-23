WORLD

Iraq, Iran discuss border situation, bilateral cooperation, regional security

NewsWire
0
0

Visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held meetings with Iraqi leaders in Baghdad on border situation, bilateral cooperation and regional security.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said at a joint press conference with Amir-Abdollahian that the two sides discussed issues of common interest, including border situation, adding the Iraqi government has taken measures to protect its border with Iran from being used to launch attack against neighbouring countries, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Iraq’s Constitution prohibits the use of Iraq’s lands to attack neighbouring countries,” he told reporters.

For his part, Amir-Abdollahian told reporters that Iran supports strengthening Iraq’s security and sovereignty in confronting terrorism.

The top Iranian diplomat also thanked the Iraqi counterpart for “his endeavours to bridge the views of all parties” in an effort to facilitate Iran’s normalization talks with Saudi Arabia and Egypt respectively.

Amir-Abdollahian also met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid later in the day, where Rashid said the two countries could contribute to enhancing security and stability in the region, according to the Iraqi presidency’s statement.

During a separate meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, the two sides emphasised the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation in security, economic and cultural fields, according to an official statement.

20230223-122206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup tickets for India-Pakistan clash in Australia sold...

    Russia won’t hesitate to use ‘weapons no other country possesses’, warns...

    Philippines reports 2,560 new Covid-19 cases

    World not ‘stupid’ when it comes to recognising Pak as ‘epicentre’...