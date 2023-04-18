Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani emphasised his country’s openness to expanding cooperation with Ukraine, calling for settling international disputes by rejecting wars and adopting dialogue.

Al-Sudani made the remarks during a meeting with visiting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement released on Monday by the media office of the Iraqi Prime Minister.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance trade and economic exchange between Iraq and Ukraine, said the statement, adding that al-Sudani reiterated Iraq’s stance in resolving international and regional problems and disputes by rejecting wars and adopting dialogue.

For his part, Kuleba stressed his country’s willingness to cooperate with Iraq and expressed the Ukrainian government’s appreciation of Iraq’s “pivotal role in supporting international stability efforts and peace initiatives.”

Earlier on Monday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein called for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine during a press conference with Kuleba, noting that “Iraq seeks to be part of the solution” regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the state-run Iraqi News Agency reported.

