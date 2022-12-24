WORLD

Iraq proposes to faciliate talks between Iran, Egypt: Iranian FM

NewsWire
0
0

Iraq has put forward a proposal for holding talks between Tehran and Cairo at political and security levels to restore relations between the two countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

The senior diplomat made the remarks in an interview with Iran’s Mizan news agency, which was published on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Amir-Abdollahian said the proposal was made by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, whom he met on the sidelines of a regional conference held this week in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

The foreign minister said he welcomed the Iraqi prime minister’s idea, adding that actions will be taken by al-Sudani in the upcoming weeks in order to facilitate such talks.

In recent years, Iran has announced readiness to mend relations with Egypt by settling differences on certain issues.

20221225-011202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    France spends $7.3bn on massive future investment plan

    4 police officers killed, 113 arrested in Sierra Leone protest

    Australia name cricket squad for CWG; to face India in opening...

    Indian-origin newscaster wants blacks, Asians to head UK TV channels