WORLD

Iraq reopens Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone to traffic

NewsWire
0
0

The Iraqi authorities decided on Sunday to reopen the entrances and streets to traffic in the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad.

The decision was made under the directives of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, commander-in-chief of the Iraqi forces, Mohammed Mahmoud from Baghdad traffic police told Xinhua.

The gates of Green Zone now open from 5 a.m. (0200 GMT) to 7 p.m. (1600 GMT) local time, Mahmoud said, adding the decision came as a result of the improvement of the security situation in the Iraqi capital and for the purpose of reducing the traffic congestion, Xinhua News Agency reported.

“The opening of blocked streets inside the Green Zone and continuing removal of security checkpoints from many areas in Baghdad will contribute to reducing traffic congestion by about 40 per cent,” he noted.

Nestling on the west bank of the Tigris River, the 10-square km strip is home to the presidential palace, the Iraqi parliament, some main government buildings, and some foreign embassies.

Previously, Iraqi governments repeatedly tried to reopen the Green Zone, but the precarious security situation and massive demonstrations over the past years forced the security authorities to keep the zone closed to the public.

20230108-180403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Death toll of landslide in Malaysia stands at 31

    Biden administration lukewarm to Pak desire for relationship ‘reset’

    Cisco lays off nearly 700 employees in SF Bay Area in...

    Ronaldo still needed at Manchester United, insists ten Hag