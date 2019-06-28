Iraq, Saudi Arabia discuss oil prices

Baghdad, July 2 (IANS) Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud held a phone call over the means to develop bilateral ties and cooperation to achieve stability of oil prices.

The two leaders on Monday “discussed cooperation between the two brotherly countries in the OPEC meeting of oil and energy ministers being held in Vienna, and coordination to achieve stability in the oil prices in the next stage,” Xinhua reported, citing a statement by Mahdi’s office.

Mahdi and the Saudi king affirmed their keenness to develop joint relations, especially the agreements adopted during the Mahdi’s visit to Saudi Arabia in April, the statement added.

They also affirmed the importance of protecting the security of the two countries and the need to ease tension in the Middle East to avoid risks of wars and conflicts.

The relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia have improved since Saudi Arabia reopened its embassy in Iraq in 2016 after 25 years of closure over Iraq’s invasion of neighboring Kuwait in 1990.

–IANS

vin/