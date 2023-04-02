WORLD

Iraq to cut oil output by 211,000 bpd from May to year-end

NewsWire
0
0

Iraq will voluntarily cut oil production by 211,000 barrels per day (bpd) from May until the end of this year, the country’s Oil Ministry said in a statement.

The move is a “precautionary measure” taken in coordination with some countries of OPEC+, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, to stabilise the global oil market, it added on Sunday.

Ministry data show that Iraq is producing more than 4.5 million bpd, Xinhua news agency reported.

Oil prices have risen since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in February last year, benefiting oil-exporting countries, including Iraq. However, oil prices declined in the past few months due to fears of lower demand in global markets.

Iraq’s economy relies heavily on crude oil exports, which account for more than 90 per cent of the its revenue.

20230403-042201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Did not touch bat for one month, realised recently I was...

    Intel plans to build $19 billion chip plant in Germany

    Iraq approves 8,273 polling centres for parliamentary elections

    Father burns 12-year-old son to death in Karachi for not doing...