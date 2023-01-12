WORLD

Iraq to offer investment opportunities in oil refineries

NewsWire
0
0

Iraqi Minister of Oil Hayan Abdul Ghani said that investment opportunities would soon be offered to increase the output capacities of some domestic refineries.

“Within the ministry’s plans to increase refining capacities in Iraq, investment opportunities will include the Amarah refinery in Maysan province with an increase of 150,000 barrels per day (bpd), al-Muthanna refinery by 100,000 bpd,” Ghani said in a statement.

The increase in capacity will also include the Kirkuk refinery by 100,000 bpd, and the Qayyara refinery by 70,000 bpd, according to the statement.

A new refining unit with a capacity of 70,000 bpd will be added to the Dhi Qar refinery in southern Iraq, which currently produces 30,000 bpd, the statement added.

It also said there is a plan to build a new refinery in Dhi Qar province with a capacity of 150,000 bpd.

Iraq is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), holding more than 145 billion barrels of proven oil reserves.

Iraq’s economy heavily relies on crude oil exports, which account for more than 90 per cent of the country’s revenues.

20230112-141132

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Theegala finishes sixth, comes close to 50th in world rankings

    Govt fulfilled electricty promise, says Bangladesh PM

    Taiwan’s unemployment rate rose to 3.68% in May

    Fiji receives over 119,000 tourists since opening borders