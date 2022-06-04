WORLD

Iraq to raise daily oil output to 4.58mn barrels

NewsWire
0
0

Iraq said that its oil production would reach 4.58 million barrels per day (bpd) in July and August.

The latest increase came after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on significant oil output increases in July and August in an attempt to help contain the surging oil prices, Xinhua news agency quoted Asim Jihad, spokesman of the Oil Ministry, as saying on Friday.

“The producing countries are closely following developments in the oil markets and reviewing reports in this regard to take measures to ensure the stability of the international markets,” Jihad said.

On Thursday, OPEC+ agreed to increase oil production during July and August by 648,000 bpd after the European Union announced a ban on Russian oil supplies.

Iraq’s economy heavily relies on crude oil exports, which account for more than 90 per cent of the country’s revenues.

20220604-084402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kids fleeing Ukraine war at heightened risk of trafficking: Unicef

    Bilawal Bhutto didn’t expect ‘player’ Imran Khan to tax condoms

    Johnson, Biden sign new Atlantic Charter

    Russia’s Rosatom takes over Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuke plant