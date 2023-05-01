A 15-year-old youth from Iraq got a new lease of life after getting successfully treated for a rare immunodeficiency disorder.

The boy, who had an had enlarged liver and was extremely underweight, was suggested liver transplant by doctors in Iraq.

He also suffered from chronic diarrhoea and a history of chest infections that required frequent hospitalisation.

However, serological, radiological, and endoscopic examinations, as well as liver and bone marrow biopsies by doctors at HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka showed that he was suffering from the rare immunodeficiency disorder type 96 (IMD 96).

IMD 96 is an extremely rare genetic condition which affects the immune system. It is caused by mutations in a gene that helps produce B cells, a type of white blood cell that plays a crucial role in fighting infections.

As a result, people with IMD 96 disorder are more susceptible to recurrent infections and other immune-related conditions.

“The boy was under treatment with certain immunosuppressive medications for the past six years, which gave him chronic diarrhoea and recurrent infections leading to frequent hospitalisation and worsening of his growth failure,” said Dr Sufla Saxena, HOD Paediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology, in a statement.

“It was difficult to diagnose this unique condition as he continued getting worse and also developed severe pneumonia, again requiring hospitalisation,” she added.

The patient received treatment using immunoglobulin therapy, a medical procedure that entails giving immunoglobulins (proteins) to patients with compromised immune systems or those who are unable to create enough antibodies to effectively fight infections.

After receiving therapy and becoming stable, the boy was discharged, Dr Saxena said.

“Only very few Indians have been identified so far suffering from primary immunodeficiency disorders as recurrent infections are associated with high mortality,” she added.

20230501-195403