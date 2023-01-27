WORLD

Iraqi court sentences 14 terrorists to death for mass killings of soldiers

NewsWire
0
0

An Iraqi court has sentenced 14 terrorists to death over the mass killings of about 1,700 soldiers when the Islamic State (IS) had seized Tikrit, the capital of Salahudin province, in 2014.

“The Central Criminal Court issued a verdict to execute the 14 terrorist criminals after establishing that they were involved in the Speicher massacre,” the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement.

In June 2014, armed Sunni terrorists, spearheaded by IS group, launched a surprise offensive on Iraqi security forces and captured a large part of the country’s northern and western territories after government troops abandoned their posts and military equipment.

Reports said that some 1,700 soldiers who walked out of an air base, known as Camp Speicher north of Tikrit, were abducted and killed by the IS.

The terror group later posted videos and photos showing its militants loading dozens of soldiers onto trucks, forcing them to lie face down and opening fire on them.

Some were shown being dragged to the edge of the Tigris River and thrown into the water after being shot in the heads.

20230127-132202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Russia has described Istanbul talks as ‘constructive’

    Saudi Arabia issues rules for airlines transporting Haj pilgrims

    Moon calls for enhanced containment measures

    ‘US, JCPOA parties serious about reviving Iran n-deal’