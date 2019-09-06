Iraqi PM discusses cooperation with UN, Turkey

Baghdad, Sep 12 (IANS) Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi held two meetings with the United Nations top envoy to Iraq and the Turkish ambassador to Iraq, discussing cooperation between Iraq, the international organization and neighbouring Turkey.

A statement by his office on Wednesday said that Abdul Mahdi discussed with Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the special representative of the UN secretary-general for Iraq, “cooperation between Iraq and the UN and the positive developments that Iraq is witnessing in the security and economic fields”, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two sides also discussed the government’s plans to develop the country’s economy and means to promote stability and humanitarian efforts as well as issues of displaced people, the statement said.

Also in the day, Abdul Mahdi met with the Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Fatih Yildiz and the two discussed cooperation in the fields of economy, water and reconstruction, as well as the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Iraq, Abdul Mahdi’s office said in a separate statement without giving further details.

Abdul Mahdi’s meeting came as Iraq is seeking to develop its relations with its Arab and regional arena, and is exerting increasing efforts to defuse the crisis and tensions in the Middle East region through its good relations with all international, regional and Arab states.

