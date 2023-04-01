Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani has inaugurated the Karbala oil refinery which was built with a production capacity of 140,000 barrels per day, according to a statement from his office.

The refinery, located in the south of Karbala City, nearly 110 km south of Baghdad, includes 33 operational, service, and storage units, as well as a warehouse and a station for pumping products to external depots and gas filling stations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The refinery also includes a power station with the capacity to produce 200 megawatts of electricity, and is supplied with crude oil through a pipeline from the southern oil fields in Basra, said the statement.

The refinery is designed to produce gasoline, jet fuel, solid sulfur, and cooking gas to help meet the growing domestic demand for oil derivatives.

