WORLD

Iraqi PM inaugurates Karbala oil refinery

NewsWire
0
0

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani has inaugurated the Karbala oil refinery which was built with a production capacity of 140,000 barrels per day, according to a statement from his office.

The refinery, located in the south of Karbala City, nearly 110 km south of Baghdad, includes 33 operational, service, and storage units, as well as a warehouse and a station for pumping products to external depots and gas filling stations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The refinery also includes a power station with the capacity to produce 200 megawatts of electricity, and is supplied with crude oil through a pipeline from the southern oil fields in Basra, said the statement.

The refinery is designed to produce gasoline, jet fuel, solid sulfur, and cooking gas to help meet the growing domestic demand for oil derivatives.

20230402-050602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Estonia orders Russian Embassy to reduce staff by half

    Ford, Rivian cancel plans to jointly develop EV: Report

    Death toll of road accident in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir rises to 23

    La Liga: Sevilla’s Moroccan goalkeeper Bono stable after clash of heads