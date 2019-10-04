Iraqi PM orders curfew lift in Baghdad amid protests

Baghdad, Oct 5 (IANS) Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has ordered to lift the curfew in Baghdad from Saturday, despite anti-government protests continuing in the capital city.

Mahdi, also the commander-in-chief of Iraqi forces, on Friday ordered to lift the curfew starting from 5 a.m. on Saturday morning, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister declared the curfew in Baghdad until further notice after two days of violent protests in the capital as well as in central and southern provinces.

After four successive days of protests since Tuesday, the death toll rose to 41, according to the figures provided by Ali al-Bayati, a member of the Iraqi Independent High Commission for Human Rights.

Al-Bayati said that “a total of 38 civilians and three security members were killed in the protests, while 1,952 were wounded, including 363 security members”.

The protesters have voiced their anger that even after two years of defeating the Islamic State (IS) militants, millions of people across Iraq were still living in worsening conditions.

The protesters demanded better living, job opportunities and basic services.

They blamed the deterioration on what they see widespread corruption and incompetence of the government.

