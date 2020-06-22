Iraq’s COVID-19 cases exceed 30,000

Baghdad, June 22 (IANS) Iraqi Health Ministry reported 1,646 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak of the disease in the country to 30,868.

The statement also reported 87 deaths during the day, as the total number of deaths climbed to 1,100 in the country, while 13,935 patients have recovered, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

The new cases were recorded after 10,027 testing kits were used across the country during the past 24 hours, and a total of 445,241 tests have been carried out, according to the statement.

In the morning, Iraqis, particularly the football fans, were shocked by the news of the Iraqi football legend Ahmed Radhi’s death as a result of complications after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 7 to April 26, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and installed an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.

Since March 7, China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.

–IANS

rt/