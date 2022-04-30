National Award winning director Seenu Ramasamy has heaped praises on director Parthiban’s upcoming film, ‘Iravin Nizhal’, calling it a ‘lighthouse to Tamil cinema’.

Taking to Twitter, Seenu Ramasamy wrote in Tamil, “It is the first Asian Tamil film without an editor. It is the first non-linear single shot film in which actor Parthiban himself acts and also directs others. ‘Iravin Nizhal’ is historical pride and a light house to Tamil cinema.”

Seenu Ramasamy isn’t the only one who has praised Parthiban’s film ‘Iravin Nizhal’, which is the world’s first non-linear single shot film.

Director Obeli Krishna, who is now directing actor Simbu’s next film ‘Paththu Thala’ too had words of praise for Parthiban’s film.

He tweeted, “Fortunate to watch Parthiban sir’s ‘Iravin Nizhal’. No words to praise his art and dedication. A R Rahman sir’s BGM gives life and engagement. Loved Arthur Wilson’s camera and art direction. Big salute to the team. It’s going to be curriculum for film makers, real single shot movie.”

20220430-192252