A jawan of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) opened fire on his colleagues in Gujarat’s Porbandar on Saturday evening, killing two IRB personnel on the spot besides injuring two others.

The injured jawans have been shifted to the Jamnagar government hospital where their condition is stated to be critical.

Porbandar District Collector Ashok Sharma told the local media that at around 7 p.m., a jawan named S. Inaucha Singh opened fire from his AK 47 assault rifle, which killed Thoiba Singh and Jitendra Singh.

Sharma added that two other IRB personnel — Chorajit and Rohikana — suffered bullet injuries and are presently undergoing treatment at the Jamnagar government hospital.

Porbandar District Superintendent of Police and his team have reached the spot where the battalion is stationed. The situation is under control now, and the police will probe the matter after registering a case, Sharma said.

