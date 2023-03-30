The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is planning to introduce nutritious additions in its menu which will include millet-based dishes.

IRCTC’s chief regional manager Ajit Kumar Sinha said that all the vendors in Uttar Pradesh — including 78 static units at railway platforms — have been asked to add millet-based food items in their menu.

“Along with them, mobile units of railways, pantry cars, and IRCTC restaurants in the government buildings have also been given the same direction,” he added.

The IRCTC official further said, “The measures are being undertaken in line with 2023 being declared by the United Nations as the International Year of Millets.”

According to IRCTC, food items such as millet laddoo, bread and roti made of bajra, jowar, ragi, millet kachori, millet khichdi, millet dalia, millet biscuits, ragi idli, ragi dosa, and ragi uttapam, among others will be served to train passengers.

