IRDAI to hold Open House sessions with regulated entities

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) will be holding an Open House for all the regulated entities on 15th of every month at its headquarters in Hyderabad.

According to IRDAI, the Open House will be chaired by the Chairman and in his absence the senior most whole-time member along with other officials.

The IRDAI has requested all the regulated entities- insurers, intermediaries- to make use of this initiative and offer pragmatic solutions to reduce significant insurance penetration gap in the country.

The interested regulated entities may register their interest to participate on the e mail – sdd@irdai.gov.in by making a captioned subject ” Open House at 15th ” by 10th of every month, IRDAI said.

20220413-120601

