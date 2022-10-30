SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Ireland can never be taken lightly; not averse to batting at No.4: Aaron Finch

Australia skipper Aaron Finch has indicated his respect for the Ireland cricket team had gone up manifold following their amazing run in the ICC T20 World Cup with Andrew Balbirnie’s side defeating the likes of powerhouse England in the tournament.

Australia will take on Ireland in the Super 12 Group 1 match here on Monday with the European side placed above their opponents at No.3 on the points table. Australia are fourth due to their inferior net run rate though both teams have equal points.

Asked about experts not giving Ireland much of a chance at the start of the T20 World Cup, Finch said, “Yeah, they certainly have (given a good account). They’ve got some seriously-talented players. They’ve got a lot of experience, especially at the top of the order, as well, so they’re never a team that you can take lightly. If the wicket has got anything in it, they’ve got very good bowlers to maximise that, as well.

“I think, like I said, it’s just about making sure that you do the basics really well early on, and then if the game opens up, that will present some opportunities. We’ve seen the Gabba can be a high-scoring game,” added Finch.

Finch indicated there was a possibility of him coming down at No.4 from his usual opener’s slot in upcoming matches.

“Yeah, there’s a possibility. There are things we talk about every strategy session as we sit down and go through all possible scenarios and how all 15 players in the squad can fit into the side and different combinations we can go with. We never rule any combination out, regardless of how the team is functioning,” he said.

Finch also indicated he was not averse to using two spinners against Ireland if the pitch favours spin.

“Yeah, absolutely. We talk about that (spin). I love having spin options in the side. We’re lucky that Maxy (Glenn Maxwell) is such an experienced T20 bowler, as well, so that gives us the option of a second genuine spinner, as well.

“It’s probably harder to fit Ash (Ashton Agar) and Zamps (Adam Zampa) both in the same team in Australian conditions because Maxy is so effective. That’s the only reason, and we view Maxy’s bowling as very, very good, although I didn’t bowl him against New Zealand, which everyone keeps reminding me of,” added Finch.

