WORLD

Ireland expels 4 senior Russian Embassy officials

NewsWire
0
0

Four senior officials at the Russian Embassy in Ireland have been asked to leave the country, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said.

“This afternoon, the Department of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian Ambassador to Iveagh House (headquarters of the Department of Foreign Affairs) to advise him that four senior officials have been asked to leave the state,” Coveney said in a statement on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“This is because their activities have not been in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behaviour. This action is being taken under Article 9 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” he said.

The statement, which is posted on the website of the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs, said that the Irish government “continues to believe that the diplomatic channels between Ireland and the Russian Federation should remain open.

“This is in the interest of our citizens as well as to ensure that we can continue to have a diplomatic channel of communication between Ireland and the Russian Federation in the future,” the statement said.

20220330-110604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indonesia reports 5,808 new Covid-19 cases, 122 more deaths

    5.3 magnitude quake hits San Cristobal Amatlan, Mexico

    Putin, Scholz discuss European security, Ukrainian situation over phone

    Vienna nuke talks’ success depends on US decision: Iran