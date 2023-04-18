DIASPORAINDIA

Ireland grants highest number of work permits to Indians in Q1 2023

Ireland granted the highest number of work permits, approximately 40 per cent, to Indian nationals, according to data released by the Irish Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment for the first three months of 2023.

Of the total of 7,264 work permits issued to third-country citizens, 2,894 went to Indian nationals from the beginning of January to March 31.

The month of January alone saw 2,525 of these permits issued, out of which almost half of them — 1,059 — went to Indian nationals.

After India, Brazil and the Philippines in the second and third spot with 734 and 663 permits issued to its nationals in the first quarter of 2023.

Out of the total 494 rejected applications, the highest number was also from India at 113, followed by Brazil at 80.

A total of 165 applications were withdrawn before a final decision was taken on them, the data showed.

Highest number of visas were issued to sectors worst hit by labour shortage — Health & Social Work Activities (2,428), followed by Information & Communication Activities (1,095).

One needs permission to live and work in Ireland only if they are from a country outside of the EEA (the EU, plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein), Switzerland and the UK.

With a population of five million, Ireland, which faces labour shortage, eyes foreign workers to fill up gaps in crucial sectors.

