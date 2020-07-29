Ireland series to create opportunities for guys coming in: Morgan

Southampton, July 29 (IANS) England’s white ball captain Eoin Morgan has said the introduction of young players in the team for the Ireland ODI series will help them build for the future with T20 World Cup and 50-over World Cup in mind.

Morgan led England to the ODI World Cup win in 2019 on home soil. It will be a young England side led by Morgan which will take on Ireland with many first team stars like Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jofra Archer rested after the West Indies Test series.

This series is also the first of the ICC World Cup ODI Super League and the match.

“This series is probably similar in the fact that we at the start of a new journey with new players,” Morgan was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“We’re trying to implement very similar plans but trying to foresee what T20 might look like next year and what 50-over cricket might look like in three years’ time is extremely difficult.

“So our main focus has been to get the best out of all of the players that have come in and hopefully create opportunities for those guys, which will hopefully lead to us getting stronger as a team,” the southpaw added.

“Over the last four-and-a-bit years we’ve always had tough decisions to make and I think everybody who was left out was a tough call,” he said.

“The standard and skill level that has been produced since the guys have come together has been exceptional. It’s been way above the standard that I expected given the time we had off.

“Certainly, the two guys were unlucky to miss out along with others. I think we’re blessed with a high calibre group of top-order batters, not only in the first XI but also sitting in the wings.”

–IANS

dm/rt