Ireland women will play a three-match ODI series in Netherlands, which will begin on August 22.

The first two ODIs will be played in VRA Amstelveen on August 22 and 24 while the final ODI will take place in VCC Voorburg on August 26.

The 14-member Ireland squad will be led by their regular skipper Laura Delany. Right-arm bowler Ava Canning could be in line to make her ODI debut for Ireland, having featured in 12 T20Is for the side so far.

On the other hand, Amy Hunter, who became the youngest batter to make an international century and all-rounder Orla Prendergast returned to the side after featuring in ODIs in November last year.

“It’s not only important for the Ireland Women’s squad to play more fixtures, but also to play in different conditions. So, we are pleased with the opportunity to play a three-match ODI series in Holland and provide – particularly the younger players – another experience for their development as well-rounded cricketers,” said Carrie Archer, the Chair of National Women’s Selectors.

The selectors have welcomed back several players that were unavailable for the ODI series against South Africa, and believe we have a side that blends experience with youth that largely featured in the recent T20I Tri-Series against Australia and Pakistan. Indeed, this upcoming series builds on a busy home international season and will provide invaluable experience in this format before we face Pakistan away in the ICC Women’s Championship in November,” she added.

Squad: Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, and Mary Waldron.

Fixtures:

August 22 : 1st ODI, VRA Amstelveen

August 24 : 2nd ODI, VRA Amstelveen

August 26 : 3rd ODI, VCC Voorburg

