Ireland women’s cricket team to play six white-ball games in Pakistan

The Ireland women’s cricket team will travel to Pakistan for the first time for the three ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 fixtures (ODIs) from November 4-9, which will be followed by three T20Is from November 12-16.

All the six matches will be played the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The visitors will arrive in Lahore on October 29 and will have four days of practice in the lead-up to the ODI series.

This will be Ireland and Pakistan’s second successive series in the ICC Women’s Championship. While Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in Karachi in June, Ireland lost all three matches to South Africa in Dublin in June.

Ireland will be the fourth international cricket team to visit Pakistan in 2022 after Australia, West Indies and England men’s sides toured earlier this year. England men’s side will return late November for the December Tests, while New Zealand men’s side is due here in the third week of December for the two Tests and three ODIs with the series opener to be played in Karachi from 27-31 December.

Head of Women’s Cricket Tania Mallick said, “We had a great experience of hosting Sri Lanka earlier this year in Karachi and are now excited to host Ireland here at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This is just a beginning of a new era in women’s cricket, after hosting Ireland we are looking forward to organising women’s league soon.

“We want fans to come to the ground and support women’s cricket for what promises to be exciting six days of cricket in Lahore.”

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said, “We are all up for an exciting series against Ireland. The series will help us in attracting new fans to the women’s game. The series will provide an opportunity for young cricketers to upskill themselves as per the demands of international cricket. We are eager to perform in front of our home crowd and win crucial ICC Women’s Championship points as qualifying directly for the next ODI World Cup is one of our main targets.”

Fixtures:

ODIs: November 4, 6 and 9. T20Is: November 12, 14 and 16.

