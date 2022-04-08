WORLD

Ireland’s inflation hits record high in 22 yrs

NewsWire
0
0

Ireland’s inflation rate in March hit a record high in almost 22 years, according to data released by the country’s Central Statistics Office (CSO.

The average prices for goods and services in the country, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), were 6.7 per cent higher in March compared with March 2021, Xinhua news agency cited the CSO as saying.

This is the largest annual increase in the CPI since November 2000 when the annual inflation rate in Ireland soared to 7 per cent, it said.

“Prices have been rising on an annual basis since April 2021, with annual inflation of 5 per cent or more each month since October,” said Colin Cotter, a statistician with the CSO.

In March, the largest annual price increases were recorded in the sectors of transport (up 18.7 per cent), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (up 17.4 per cent), and alcoholic beverages and tobacco (up 7 per cent).

Prices for diesel, petrol and airfares were 46 per cent, 35.2 per cent and 69.2 per cent higher respectively in March when compared with March 2021 while prices for electricity, gas and home heating oil increased by 22.4 per cent, 27.9 per cent and 126.6 per cent respectively compared with a year ago.

Miscellaneous goods and services, clothing and footwear, and education were the only divisions to show a price decrease when compared with March 2021, said the CSO.

In March, prices for the above-mentioned three divisions fell 1 per cent, 0.8 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively, it said.

20220408-150120

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iran urges ‘constructive’ approach from European n-deal participants

    Russia: Up to 200 fighters killed in Syria airstrike

    Kiev plunges into chaos as Russia launches ‘special military operation’

    Immunocompromised UK man first to be cured of Covid with vax:...