The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested real state firm IERO owner Lalit Goyal in connection with a PMLA case pertaining to the alleged bribing of CBI/ED judge Sudhir Parmar.

The agency had earlier arrested real estate firm M3M’s directors Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal in the same matter as well as Ajay Parmar, a relative of the judge.

The ED initiated a PMLA investigation based on the FIR filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Haryana’s Panchkula.

According to the FIR, reliable information was received that Sudhir Parmar, posted as a Special Judge for CBI and ED cases in Panchkula at that time, showed favouritism to the accused individuals, namely Roop Kumar Bansal, his brother Basant Bansal (the owners of M3M), and Goyal (the owner of IREO Group), in the criminal cases of the ED under the PMLA and other cases of the CBI pending against the aforementioned accused individuals in his court in exchange for undue advantage.

It was alleged that the judge received undue benefits through his relative Ajay Parmar. The FIR further mentioned that reliable information indicated instances of grave misconduct, abuse of official position, and demand/acceptance of undue advantage/bribe from the accused individuals in the cases pending in his court. Incriminating evidence was seized during the search.

Subsequently, Ajay Parmar was arrested.

