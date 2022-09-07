Global road safety body, International Road Federation (IRF) will be conducting a road safety audit on the accident-prone section of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Highway, to identify and remove deficiencies there.

The development comes in the wake of the recent car crash which occurred in the most accident prone section of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Highway, leading to the death of top industrialist Cyrus Mistry.

“Concerned over rising road accidents in the country and the recent fatal road accident in which eminent businessman and an excellent human being, Cyrus Mistry lost his life on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Highway, IRF has decided to conduct a road safety audit on the accident prone stretch to evaluate and identify road deficiencies.”, said IRF President Emeritus, K.K. Kapila, said.

Kapila said that India’s performance over the years has not shown significant improvement and the loss due to road traffic accidents is equivalent to 5-7 per cent of the country’s GDP (as per World Bank Report June 2022). Road safety audit involves evaluating highway improvement scheme during design, at the end of construction and post construction, to identify deficiencies and to suggest measures to eliminate or mitigate them. These audits are undertaken by teams of specialists trained in the skills of road safety engineering.

“Strategic road schemes and the majority of new works are required to have an independent road safety audit to take corrective measures to reduce accidents,” he said.

“The worldwide concept of forgiving roads is getting popular with zero fatalities. The 5E’s of safe road system include Engineering of Roads, Engineering of Vehicles and Policy Corrections, Education, Enforcement and Emergency care which should be simultaneously carried out on all the roads,” IRF-IC President Satish Parakh said.

