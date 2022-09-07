INDIA

IRF to conduct road safety audit on Ahmedabad-Mumbai Highway’s accident-prone section

NewsWire
0
0

Global road safety body, International Road Federation (IRF) will be conducting a road safety audit on the accident-prone section of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Highway, to identify and remove deficiencies there.

The development comes in the wake of the recent car crash which occurred in the most accident prone section of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Highway, leading to the death of top industrialist Cyrus Mistry.

“Concerned over rising road accidents in the country and the recent fatal road accident in which eminent businessman and an excellent human being, Cyrus Mistry lost his life on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Highway, IRF has decided to conduct a road safety audit on the accident prone stretch to evaluate and identify road deficiencies.”, said IRF President Emeritus, K.K. Kapila, said.

Kapila said that India’s performance over the years has not shown significant improvement and the loss due to road traffic accidents is equivalent to 5-7 per cent of the country’s GDP (as per World Bank Report June 2022). Road safety audit involves evaluating highway improvement scheme during design, at the end of construction and post construction, to identify deficiencies and to suggest measures to eliminate or mitigate them. These audits are undertaken by teams of specialists trained in the skills of road safety engineering.

“Strategic road schemes and the majority of new works are required to have an independent road safety audit to take corrective measures to reduce accidents,” he said.

“The worldwide concept of forgiving roads is getting popular with zero fatalities. The 5E’s of safe road system include Engineering of Roads, Engineering of Vehicles and Policy Corrections, Education, Enforcement and Emergency care which should be simultaneously carried out on all the roads,” IRF-IC President Satish Parakh said.

20220907-224004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Team ‘Liger’ releases video wishing Mike Tyson a happy birthday

    UP man threatens to blow up police stations if roads not...

    TN Governor invites Stalin to form government

    Celebrate New Year’s Eve in New York City