Irfan Pathan takes a cheeky dig at Yuvraj’s V-Day post

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Yuvraj Singh posted a message for wife Hazel Keech on Valentine’s Day and his former India teammate Irfan Pathan did not miss the opportunity to troll him.

Yuvraj posted a photo of the couple on his Instagram handle with the caption, “U will always be my valentine @hazelkeechofficial.”

“Wishes ke emotions apke chehre se match nahi kar rahe hai… (The emotions of your wishes don’t match your facial expression),” said Pathan in the comments section of the photo on Instagram.

Yuvraj and Pathan have spent a number of years together under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The two were integral parts of the team that won the inaugural World T20 in 2007, in which Pathan was named Man of the Match in the final against Pakistan for his figures of 3/16.

Yuvraj was named Man of the Tournament in India’s triumphant ODI World Cup campaign in 2011.

Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in January 2020, while Yuvraj hung his boots in June 2019. Yuvraj continues to play in local tournaments around the world, most recently playing for Adam Gilchrist XI in the Bushfire Cricket Bash.

