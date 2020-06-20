Trending now

Irish PM slips in ‘Mean Girls’ quote…

Basketball league resumes in China after COVID-19…

Ex-Pak army doc & 26/11 Mumbai attack…

Over 1000 artistes unite to end racial…

Spain’s lockdown to be lifted after 98…

Who’s treating employees well and who isn’t…

Noodle fares in a jiffy!

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fan ends life in…

Father’s Day: A date for your real-life…

Rashid Khan’s mother passes away, cricket fraternity…

Canindia News

Irish PM slips in ‘Mean Girls’ quote in COVID-19 briefing

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Dublin, June 20 (IANS) Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar slipped in a quote from the 2004 American teen comedy film, “Mean Girls” during his daily briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country, a media report said.

As the Prime Minister announced plans to scale back COVID-19 restrictions, he said on Friday: “Some have asked whether there is a limit to what we can achieve,” the Metro newspaper reported.

Quoting the moment Lindsay Lohan’s character in the movie wins the Mathletes championship finals, Varadkar said: “My answer is that the limit does not exist.”

It appears that “Lord of the Rings” star Sean Astin bet Varadkar “50 quid” to slip the “Mean Girls” reference into his next speech, said the newspaper.

The wager was in response to the Irish leader quoting Astin’s part of Samwise during a previous COVID-19 briefing.

In it, Varadkar had said: “So, this afternoon let me end with words of hope. In the end, it’s only a passing thing this shadow, even darkness must pass. A new day will come, and when the sun shines, it’ll shine out the clearer.”

During Friday’s briefing, the Prime Minister said that, with some exceptions, Ireland will move to phase three from June 29.

Hairdressers and barbers will reopen and gatherings of up to 50 people indoors will be allowed after the government brought forward a series of relaxation measures.

He said that after studying advice from the National Public Health and Emergency Team (NPHET), Cabinet approved the rephasing of the road map.

These include the reopening of churches and places of worship, gyms, cinemas, leisure facilities, hairdressers, beauticians and barber shops, the Metro newspaper reported.

Varadkar also said that all sporting activities, including close contact sports, can also recommence.

On Friday, Ireland’s coronavirus death toll rose to 1,714 after a two new deaths were announced by the NPHET.

There were 13 new confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland, taking the total to 25,368 since the pandemic began.

–IANS

ksk/

Related posts

SC verdict on Ayodhya marks culmination of 7-decade-old legal case

CanIndia New Wire Service

Italy Covid-19 toll rises above 4,000, Spain’s crosses 1,000

CanIndia New Wire Service

UN nuclear watchdog holds special meeting on Iran

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.