Irish PM tests positive for Covid

By NewsWire
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin has tested positive for Covid-19 while on a visit to the US, his office said in a statement.

In the statement, President Michael D. Higgins sent his good wishes to Martin, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I was so very sorry to learn of this news breaking while the Taoiseach (Prime Minister in Irish) was busy representing Ireland in the US leading up to our National Day,” he wrote.

“I wish the Taoiseach a speedy recovery and also wish him further success with the continuation of his program in Washington.”

Martin is currently in the US on the occasion of St. Patrick’s Day, a national holiday in Ireland that falls on March 17 every year.

Martin tested positive on the eve of his scheduled meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, Irish national radio and television broadcaster RTE reported.

The meeting eventually took place by video on Thursday.

Martin is self-isolating and is feeling well, RTE said.

