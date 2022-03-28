INDIA

Irish Sanskrit scholar awarded Padma Shri

President Ramnath Kovind on Monday presented Rutger Kortenhorst, a Sanskrit teacher at John Scottus Senior School in Dublin, Ireland, with the Padma Shri Award for Literature and Education.

Kortenhorst, a Sanskrit enthusiast and researcher, has been a pioneer in propagating Sanskrit in Ireland.

“I am very honoured and very humbled to receive this,” he said after the event.

Earlier in August 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Kortenhorst and his contribution during his weekly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ during the ‘Sanskrit Week’.

