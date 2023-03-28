INDIA

Irked by blackout, Nagpur man threatens to blow up Fadnavis’ home!

Enraged by a power failure in his home, a Nagpur man allegedly threatened to blow up the Nagpur home of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, sending the police into a tizzy, officials said here on Tuesday.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told mediapersons this morning that the culprit who made the fake bomb threat has been traced and detained for investigations.

According to officials, around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, the Nagpur Police Control Room received a call warning that a bomb had reportedly been planted outside Fadnavis’ home before the caller abruptly disconnected.

Not taking chances, a police team and a bomb disposal squad were rushed to the site and a thorough check was carried out inside and outside the VIP home, but nothing was found. Fadnavis and his family are currently in Mumbai.

The police also traced the caller to his home in the Kanhan area of the city where he was staying in darkness due to a power failure, and in a fit of anger had allegedly made the bomb threat call to mislead the police.

The caller has been picked up and detained for questioning in the fake call matter, said Kumar.

