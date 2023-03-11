In a freak mishap, an iron rod fell from a building onto a passing autorickshaw below and killed a woman and her minor daughter travelling in it, the BMC Disaster Control said here late on Saturday.

The incident occurred near the Western Express Highway at Jogeshwari around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

As the autorickshaw cruised by, an iron rod hurtled down from the seventh floor scaffolding of a 16-storey under-construction building on the three-wheeler, critically injuring the duo.

A passing private vehicle stopped and rushed them to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for treatment.

Doctors later said that while the mother, Shamabano Asif Shaikh, 28, was dead before admission, her 9-year old daughter Aayat succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

