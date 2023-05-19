ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Irra Mor, Randeep Hooda bond over common background at ‘Inspector Avinash’ shoot

Actress Irra Mor, who is seen with Randeep Hooda in the streaming series ‘Inspector Avinash’, shared that she bonded with him over their common background and culture.

In the series, she plays the character of Randeep’s fellow cop, Rani Paswan who takes on criminals along with her unit.

I have always loved Randeep sir’s performances and never thought of working with him. But, we come from the same community, both of us are Jaat. We were prepping up for a shot and got a break sometime off the shoot. All the artistes introduced each other during the break. He asked my name to which I said, ‘Sir, Irra Mor’. And he went like, ‘What? Mor?’ I replied in the affirmative.”

She further mentioned: “He then asked about where I hail from. I told him that I’m from Agra but my family lives in Mumbai. He then said, ‘Oh tum Jaat ho'” and then we instantly bonded over our culture and the shared set of values.”

‘Inspector Avinash’ is a cop drama inspired by Avinash Mishra and his fight against crime. Set in Uttar Pradesh of the 1990s, it shows Avinash Mishra battling with his team to curb the growing mafia dominance and illegal arms trade.

The show, written and directed by Neerraj Pathak, also features Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Freddy Daruwala, Rahul Mittra, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.

‘Inspector Avinash’ is currently available to stream on Jio Cinema.

20230519-135607

