The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties to the tune of Rs 70.15 crore belonging to Gurinder Singh, a Punjab-based contractor and alleged kingpin of the multi-crore irrigation scam, and his wife.

The attachment includes a total of 27 immovable properties located in Punjab and Chandigarh.

The ED had initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

It was alleged that detailed notice inviting tenders (DNITs) for various irrigation projects in Punjab were tailor-made keeping in view the eligibility conditions of contractor Gurinder Singh.

Besides, various irregularities were also seen in relation to allotment and execution of such projects to favour Gurinder Singh, which resulted in huge losses to the government exchequer.

The ED had initially identified movable properties (in form of bank balances) beneficially owned by Gurinder Singh and the same were found to be part of proceeds of crime so acquired and possessed by Singh by way of commission of scheduled offence.

Accordingly, such bank balances to the tune of Rs 41.50 crore were provisionally attached.

The ED learnt that the proceeds of crime so acquired and obtained by Singh are also available in form of various immovable properties. The total proceeds of crime identified and attached so far in this case stand at Rs 112 crore.

20230504-232804