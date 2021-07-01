In a bid to provide memorable experience to passengers and make their waiting time at the station pleasurable, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd (IRSDC) in collaboration with HNi Aquatic Kingdom has opened Railways’ first movable freshwater tunnel aquarium at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station for general public.

According to IRSDC, it is a one-of-its-kind aquatic park based on the Amazon River concept. It promises to be a visual treat and a passenger’s delight.

The IRSDC in a statement said that the initiative would be a revenue earner for Indian Railways. It further said that a nominal entry fee of Rs 25 has been kept per passenger.

S.K. Lohia, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IRSDC said, “IRSDC has always been at the forefront in launching path breaking initiatives. It is our endeavour to transform Indian Railways by redeveloping stations at par with airports and also enhance passenger delight with our excellent facility management initiatives; wherein even the waiting time will become a pleasurable experience for the passengers and visitors rather than being mundane.”

He said that this aquatic kingdom will entice passengers and visitors and it will not only be an enjoyable experience but also be educative to experience a life size kingdom of fishes here. “Even following strict COVID related protocols, up to 25 visitors can visit the aquarium at a time.” he said.

The IRSDC said that the 12-feet long Aquatic Kingdom is Indian Railway’s first Paludarium housing myriad flora and fauna. The entrance of the Aquatic Kingdom gives a glimpse into the marine life, with a beautiful dolphin humbly greeting visitors with a slight bow and a smile.

The few salient features of Aquatic Kingdom are – 3D selfie area, where a big fish will pop out of the aquarium. Second, with almost 20 feet of glass periphery, the HNi Aquatic Kingdom also houses planted, marine and tropical sections with varied flora and fauna in pleasing colours. The IRSDC said that it is also home to various aquatic animals such as alligator gar ranging from 2 ft, 21/2 ft, and 3 ft, sting rays, eels up to 31/2 ft, sharks, lobsters, snails and shrimps. The aquarium is adorned with natural rocks and splashes of driftwood, artificial coral rocks.

–IANS

aks/skp/