HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Irula tribal girl in TN becomes first ever to get admission to MBBS

NewsWire
0
0

When S. Sreemathy got admission to Tirunelveli Government Medical College for a MBBS course, she scripted history as she is the first from her Irula tribal community to study medicine to become a doctor.

She said that her achievement will be an inspiration to other members of the community to pursue their dream of joining in professions of their choice.

Talking to IANS, the 20-year-old whose father is a teacher and mother a plantation worker said: “Since I was a child in primary school, I wanted to become a doctor and nothing but a doctor. I pursued my dreams, worked hard, and finally am here.”

The Irula community girl from Tamil Nadu’s The Nilgiris district said that after completing her MBBS she wanted to become a paediatrician. The proud girl said that she wants to be a model for the Adivasi tribal students of The Nilgiris district as well as the students of the tribal communities from across the state.

Sreemathy said that financial instability and lack of awareness of policies are the reasons for students from the tribal communities failing to pursue their dreams of becoming doctors, engineers, scientists, lawyers, and journalists.

With man-animal conflict and several instances of wild elephants and other animals foraying into the residential areas, the students, especially from tribal belts are not able to attend classes.

The Irualar community and its plight have been depicted in detail in the award-winning movie “Jai Bhim” in which Tamil superstar Suriya donned the role of activist lawyer turned judge, Justice Chandru.

20221111-203805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Curbs increased in Kerala as Covid TPR crosses 13%

    K’taka CM to hold meeting on Covid restrictions

    Lithium may decrease risk of developing dementia: Study

    Covid active cases dip to 40K in Karnataka, with 92 deaths