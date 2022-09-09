SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Is AIFF technical director Savio Medeira on his way out?

NewsWire
0
0

Is Savio Medeira, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) technical director, on the verge of losing his job?

An advertisement on the AIFF website suggests so. The very first post advertised on the portal is that of ‘Technical Director’. Savio was appointed technical director in 2021 replacing Isca Doru.

The advertisement says, “All India Football Federation is looking for a Technical Director. The Technical Director will report to the AIFF Secretary-General and is accountable for the technical development of football in India including the identification, documentation (football curriculum and coach education content) and implementation of consistent football (playing and coaching) philosophy, particularly at the elite level.

“The Technical Director will work closely with the National Team Coaches, the National Team Director, Head of Coach Education and the Head of Strategy and Planning to strengthen and coordinate a structured football development pathway from the beginner to elite level.”

Savio was appointed AIFF technical director for the first time in 2017 and remained in the post for almost two years when Isac Doru replaced him in 2019.

This may be one of the many changes the newly-appointed Executive Committee, under the stewardship of Kalyan Chaubey, is planning to bring in.

20220909-182206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISL: Odisha FC sign Lalthuammawia Ralte on two-year deal

    Chhetri Covid+ but will join Indian team in Dubai (Ld)

    German goalkeeper ter Stegen ruled out of Euros

    Argentina name seven newcomers for World Cup qualifiers