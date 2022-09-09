Is Savio Medeira, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) technical director, on the verge of losing his job?

An advertisement on the AIFF website suggests so. The very first post advertised on the portal is that of ‘Technical Director’. Savio was appointed technical director in 2021 replacing Isca Doru.

The advertisement says, “All India Football Federation is looking for a Technical Director. The Technical Director will report to the AIFF Secretary-General and is accountable for the technical development of football in India including the identification, documentation (football curriculum and coach education content) and implementation of consistent football (playing and coaching) philosophy, particularly at the elite level.

“The Technical Director will work closely with the National Team Coaches, the National Team Director, Head of Coach Education and the Head of Strategy and Planning to strengthen and coordinate a structured football development pathway from the beginner to elite level.”

Savio was appointed AIFF technical director for the first time in 2017 and remained in the post for almost two years when Isac Doru replaced him in 2019.

This may be one of the many changes the newly-appointed Executive Committee, under the stewardship of Kalyan Chaubey, is planning to bring in.

