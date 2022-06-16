Anees Bazmee’s blockbuster hit horror comedy, the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ made waves when it released in theatres in May 2022.

The movie ran successfully and broke several records to emerge as one the most successful Bollywood movies to release in 2022. The movie continued to be popular among movie goers even a couple of weeks past its release. Even as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ crosses the Rs. 175 crore mark nearly 27 days after its theatrical release, the latest news is that the movie is heading for a digital streamer release pretty soon.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the development exclusively told the portal, “Yes, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be releasing on Netflix soon.” When the source was asked for more details, he added, “The film will be following the conventional four-week norm, wherein a film releases on OTT four weeks after its theatrical release. As per this, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will premiere on Netflix on June 19, 2022.”

Initially it was believed that given the popularity of the movie, it is still running in theatres three weeks after its release. And so, it was speculated that the movie would head over to OTT only eight weeks after its release.

But it seems like the makers want to stick to the original plan and release the movie 4 weeks past its theatrical release and so if the source is to be believed then in 3 days’ time all those people who did not catch the action horror comedy entertainer in the theatres can do so on their small screen when ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ drops on Netflix on June 19, 2022, i.e., this coming Sunday.