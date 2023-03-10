If sources in political circles are to be believed, the saffron party is thinking of working on the old pension scheme (OPS) for the government employees.

The BJP government in Karnataka has reportedly formed a committee to study the OPS. This committee will come to Rajasthan soon as the desert state has announced OPS for its state employees.

It needs to be mentioned here that the Assembly elections are to be held in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh five-six months after the Karnataka polls which are scheduled somewhere in May, however the final date is to be announced.

In such a situation, it seems that the BJP will soon clarify its stand on OPS in these states also. If this happens, then the old pension scheme will become a big issue in the Lok Sabha elections to be held after 13 months.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Satish Poonia expressed his unawareness on any such development.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “This is a policy matter and Delhi has to decide on it. We will follow the line which the party gives us. Veteran leaders are analysing the issue and finding a ‘vikalp (solution)’ that will be the party line later on. We will be able to give an official version once it is finalised.”

Meanwhile, he said, “We spoke to Himachal Pradesh former Chief Minister and he denied OPS to be the key reason for why the party lost. There were many factors of the poll loss and one amongst was factionalism. The ex-Himachal CM told me.”

Congress leaders have been promoting that OPS was the major reason why the saffron party lost in Himachal, however, Poonia mentioned many other reasons for the party’s defeat.

Meanwhile, Poonia said that central leadership will decide on how to take this issue in future, he added.

