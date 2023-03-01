A new public opinion survey by Angus Reid Institute found that majority of Canadians believe the Chinese government did attempt to interfere in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, while demanding a stronger response from the federal government on the issue.

Amid latest allegations Beijing attempted to influence the outcomes of both the 2019 and 2021 elections to ensure the federal Liberal Party formed a minority government over the opposition Conservatives, two-thirds of adult Canadians express belief that Beijing “definitely” (32%) or “probably” (33%) tried to meddle.

Majorities across the political spectrum are of this view, while half of Canadians say this attempted interference represents a serious threat to democracy (53%), survey data showed.

Past Conservative Party voters are most likely to view the Chinese government’s attempts as successful, with a plurality (42%) saying they “feel the election was stolen” in 2021. It should be noted however, that the allegations of interference involve fewer seats than could have swayed the result in parliament.

What is less equivocal, however, is the view the federal government is not doing enough to safeguard Canada’s security and defence. Two-thirds (64%), including majorities of past Conservative (88%) and Liberal (52%) voters alike, say Ottawa needs to put additional focus on this area.

Seven-in-ten (69%) Canadians believe “the federal government is afraid to stand up to China.” Nine-in-ten (91%) past CPC voters, three-in-five (62%) past NDP voters and more than two-in-five (46%) past Liberal voters agree.

Canadians are split as to whether they are worried about the economic consequences of standing up to China (46%) or not (46%). This concern is highest among residents in Quebec (51%), Ontario (48%) and Atlantic Canada (48%).

One-third (32%) of past Liberal voters believe the allegations of interference from Beijing in Canada’s elections are “overblown.” However, more (43%) of those who voted Liberal in 2021 believe the allegations to be a serious threat to Canada’s democracy.