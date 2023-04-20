Sabrina Almeida

Has the almost 35-year-old act dedicated to ‘preserving’ and ‘enhancing’ the multicultural heritage of Canadians outlived its good intentions?

If it robs us of a national identity, keeps us locked in cultural ghettos and promotes interference in the ‘home’ country’s affairs…I’d say it’s most certainly time to let it go!

Affirmed in July 1988, the Canadian Multiculturalism Act was a ground-breaking initiative at the time. Aimed at protecting immigrants from discrimination, Canada was reportedly the first country to publicly promote an ethnically diverse society. However, the initiative to encourage a deeper understanding and acceptance of different cultures came with a high cost – separatism!

So while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may be proud of a postnational Canada, in reality having “no core identity” has divided rather united us.

Take for example our neighbours down south where everyone proudly acknowledges their American status. The ‘melting pot’ policy discourages immigrants from touting their ethnicity unlike in Canada where we can’t seem to look beyond it.

Critics of multiculturalism are right in thinking that it fosters an inward looking mentality. Cultural groups in Canada are constantly agitating for recognition and special status. Even worse, these cultural divisions are continually exploited for political gain.

Over the years, this emphasis on multiculturalism has prevented many newcomers from fully assimilating irrespective of how long they have lived here. It keeps them stuck in the past rather than embracing the present. We are encouraged to think of ourselves as Indo-Canadian, South Asian, etc. which is more harmful than beneficial to the country we have adopted and whose benefits we enjoy.

The constant reference to visiting one’s country of origin as “going back home” is indicative of the mindset promoted by the continued and deliberate emphasis on our ethnic origins.

Additionally, being more deeply invested in the causes of one’s home country than the one they chose to migrate to, has negative implications both within and outside Canada.

The vandalism of Hindu temples by Sikh separatist groups, a referendum on the creation of Khalistan, Canadian politicians publicly airing their opinions on events taking place in India to placate the vote bank are ugly offshoots of this emphasis on clinging to our ‘cultural’ origins.

Trudeau’s public support for the farmer’s protests in India and Jagmeet Singh’s concern for the Punjab police crackdown on Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh which led to the suspension of the internet in the state are embarrassing examples of all that is wrong with this continued obsession supported by vested interests.

Not to mention the souring of diplomatic relations with an important trade partner like India as a result of these missteps.

What if the situation was reversed and India or any other country supported the secession of Quebec or Alberta from Canada. Is that right?

Unfortunately, multiculturalism has given rise to a growing resentment of newcomers because of the cultural privileges it affords them as well as led to ethnic groups vying with one another for more benefits. This was certainly not the intention of its creators, no?.

Canada’s anti-racism, diversity and inclusion policies make multiculturalism redundant. Besides, maintaining distinct ethnic and cultural identities within a country has plenty of potential for trouble. Emphasizing what is different rather than what is common threatens social cohesion. Given Canada’s mass migration policy, we’d better be served by having a national identity that unites us. But that can only happen when politicians stop pandering to the ethnic lobby!