INDIA

Is concurrence of IPS officer needed for state posting, SC asks MHA

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Monday sought clarification from the Ministry of Home Affairs on whether an IPS officer’s concurrence on central deputation is necessary before he is appointed as the DGP of a state.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said that the MHA should file an affidavit within one week indicating whether the concurrence of an officer is necessary for appointment as the DGP even when he is on central deputation.

The bench, also comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha, further added that if concurrence is required, the relevant rules should be specified.

Counsel, representing the Nagaland government, submitted that consent of officers is taken for overseas deployment and not for posting in the state cadre.

During the hearing, the top court was informed that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had, on December 15 last year, forwarded a communication by which just one name was recommended for the post of the DGP.

It also asked the Home Ministry to bring on record the communication, where it concurred with the UPSC communication. The UPSC had suggested relaxing the experience criteria for appointment as Nagaland DGP from 30 years to 25 years.

The court noted that IPS officer Rupin Sharma was given the charge of the DGP and name of another IPS officer Sunil Achaya, a Nagaland cadre IPS officer who is on central deputation, could not be forwarded as he was unwilling to join the state cadre.

It asked the UPSC to file an affidavit on steps taken in connection with December communication.

The bench was hearing a plea by Nagaland Law Students Federation seeking a direction to recall the order granting extension to Nagaland DGP T.J. Longkumer, a 1991 batch IPS officer, after his superannuation.

Longkumer resigned earlier this month.

20230109-230203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amaravati farmers pause Padyatra over standoff with police

    BJP, Congress locked in close battle in Manipur

    Five things to keep in mind while looking for a pet-friendly...

    Railways to Madras HC: Not possible to reduce speed of trains...