Is Gauahar Khan getting married to Zaid Darbar?

Actress and former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan, is currently in the news for her marriage and relationship with Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid.

In a recent interview, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam composer hinted at a wedding on the cards. Now, there are reports that it is a November 22 wedding for the couple and that Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar will be getting married in Mumbai.

Sources close to the couple informed that Gauahar’s sister Nigaar and other siblings will be flying down to India next month for the wedding. It will be a two-day affair and only close friends and family will attend the wedding. The functions will happen in Mumbai and both the families have started preparing for the same.

Zaid, however, has refuted wedding rumours but had said that there are stories about Gauahar getting married this year.

“Yes, but I’ve heard most probably she is getting married this year. I’ve heard that too,” said Zaid.

Zaid had also shared that his family adores Gauahar and in fact his sister wants to be like her, “She has a very strong bond with my family and it’s vice versa even they have. They love her and you have no idea how much they do. She is close to us but I feel the entire world loves her. My entire family, my dad, mom, sister, brother, everybody loves her. My younger sister adores her and she always says I want to be like Gauahar,” he said.

