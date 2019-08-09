Is government changing nuclear policy, asks Congress

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) The Congress on Friday said it stands behind the government on the issue of defence but asked it to make it clear if it was changing the decades-old nuclear policy.

“Every citizen stands (together) as far as defence and sovereignty is concerned and in particular where the nuclear policy and nuclear use are concerned,” Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters here.

He asked if by his “ambiguous statement”, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh intended to keep the people guessing or announce a change in the nuclear policy.

“Then the country will be happy to know what the new policy is, not in ambiguous and not in half phrase frame but in a full one paragraph detailed policy,” he said.

Singhvi was responding to a question after Rajnath Singh declared that India’s commitment so far to a ‘No First Use’ in nuclear policy will depend on circumstances in the future.

He made the statement in Pokhran in Rajasthan where India has tested its nuclear weapons.

Talking about ‘No First Use’ policy, Rajnath Singh said that while India had strictly adhered to this doctrine, what happens in future depends on the circumstances.

The Congress leader said: “I can assure you whatever is the policy we will welcome it and stand by it.”

