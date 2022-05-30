In 2021, Malayalam cinema delivered a super hit movie titled ‘Hridayam’ which featured Malayalam star Mohan Lal’s son Pranav Mohanlal in the lead.

A while ago Karan Johar had announced that he bagged the remake rights of ‘Hridayam’. Now it has come to light that Karan Johar is making this movie in collaboration with Fox Star Studios, now called Star Studios.

As per latest reports Karan Johar intends to launch Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s Ibrahim Ali Khan with the ‘Hridayam’ remake.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the development said, “It is the best project for Ibrahim’s launch. For some time now, Karan is looking for a suitable launch film for Ibrahim. The character in Hridayam of a brash student maturing into marriage and fatherhood, is just right for Ibrahim.”

In fact, it was reported that back when Sara Ali Khan was planning to debut Karan Johar wanted to launch her as well, but for several reasons the project kept getting delayed and finally Sara Ali Khan opted for Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kedarnath’ as her debut movie in Bollywood.

This time, it seems Karan has planned ahead and is keen to provide Ibrahim Ali Khan the best launch pad in Bollywood.

No other details about other cast members, production date, or release date have been mentioned yet. Even the news about Ibrahim being launched is yet to be officially confirmed by Ibrahim and Dharma as well.

