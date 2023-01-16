BJP in charge of Kerala Prakash Javadekar is of late being frequently spotted in the state where the party is vigorously attempting to expand its foothold — a mission tagged as “impossible” in the current circumstances — by many.

The former Union Minister, however, exudes confidence that 2024 will pan out to be different for the party, whose only record was in the 2016 Assembly polls, when it managed to open its account by winning one seat in the 140-member Assembly.

However, in the 2021 Assembly polls that lone seat was also lost. Hence Javadekar — who has set his sights high– is hoping against hope to win a Lok Sabha seat, at a time when the party’s best performance hitherto has been finishing second in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat.

An undeterred Javadekar continues to maintain supreme confidence and says the acceptance for Narendra Modi in Kerala is as high as 36 per cent and that the party in the state has united like never before.

“In the past four months, we had four core committee meetings and things are fine in the party. The state president Surendran will continue,” said Javadekar.

He then accused the ruling Left and the Congress-led opposition of running a “misinformation” campaign against the BJP, adding that the people will realise it as Modi’s schemes don’t differentiate.

The ruling Left government, according to Javadekar, is indulging in all sorts of undesirable activities like smuggling, engaging in corrupt practises and nepotism.

With a year to go before the campaign to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls begins, Javadekar will continue to spend more time in Kerala as he perhaps knows that he has an “extremely tough task” to accomplish.

