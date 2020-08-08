Is Kriti Sanon’s poem about rain, storm and truth a comment on Sushant case?

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon has penned a cryptic poem that could be as much about the ongoing heavy spell of rains in the city as about the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Kriti starred with Sushant in the 2017 reincarnation drama “Raabta”, and was also rumoured to be in a relationship with the late actor by sections of the media. Her poem on Instagram came after Sushant’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, appeared at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on Friday, when Mumbai was paralysed by torrential rain and storm.

She wrote:

“It is cloudy

It is foggy

Its all so unclear

But they say Truth is like the Sun

Its always there…

So don’t speculate

Just patiently wait

For its gonna be windy for a while

and it is gonna rain.

But remember my friend,

sometimes a storm is just making way

for the Sun to shine again.”

In the caption, she added: “#Patience.”

She captioned her poem with emojis of tornado, rain, clouds and sun.

–IANS

dc/vnc