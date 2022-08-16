INDIA

IS man sent to 30-day judicial custody by NIA court

NewsWire
0
0

A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Tuesday remanded Mohsin Ahmad, an alleged IS man, to 30-day judicial custody.

Ahmad was arrested by the agency from Delhi’s Batla House on August 6.

He was produced before the court after the expiry of his police remand.

Ahmad was taken to several states, which has led to the recovery of incriminating documents. Sources said the agency is likely to make more arrests in the case.

“Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad. He was sending these funds to Syria and other places in the form of cryptocurrency in order to further the activities of ISIS,” the NIA official said.

The NIA had conducted searches in the residential premises of the accused in Bata House and in Bihar and subsequently had arrested him in the case pertaining to online and on ground activities of IS.

The case was registered suo moto by the NIA on June 25.

Further Investigation in the matter was on.

20220816-161801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    56 BSF officials awarded with Police Medals on I-Day eve

    Chingari joins TrueFan to let users meet celebrities via video calls

    Mystery behind high abundance of Lithium in some evolved stars traced

    Army pays tributes to its bravehearts